VIDEO: Store clerk wrestles knife from would-be robber, chases him away

Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact them. (KCAL, KCBS, AMAYA'S MARKET, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in Los Angeles are looking for a man accused of attempting to rob a female store clerk at knifepoint.

The store clerk, who did not want to be identified, says it was terrifying when the suspect tried to rob her Thursday while she was working at Amaya’s Mini Market in the Westlake neighborhood. She says the man demanded the money in the register and threatened to kill her if she said anything.

“It’s really scary. I think all people scare when they see knives or a gun or something like that,” the clerk said. “It’s super, super scared to me because I don’t see nothing when he put the nails in my tummy.”

The terrified woman screamed, even with the suspect’s knife pressed against her body. She then mustered up the courage and strength to take the weapon away from the would-be robber before chasing him out of the store.

The clerk, who has only been working at the store for a month, is shaken but will be OK. She suffered a few cuts on her hands, but it’s clear the suspect wasn’t expecting her brave act.

“I’m angry at him. I want to find him,” the clerk said.

Store owner Rene Amaya says he’d seen petty theft at the location before but nothing as violent as this. He says the robber had been a paying customer just a few minutes earlier but lingered when he saw another customer make a cash wire transfer.

“He wanted to get all the money because he knew it was a huge amount of money we were transferring,” Amaya said.

Amaya says the suspect left the store then came back about five minutes later with a big knife in a plastic bag. He says he’s glad his clerk is safe, calling it “the most important thing.”

Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

As for the store clerk, she has a message for her attacker: “Don’t do this at any stores no more!”

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retailers to open in Huntington’s Pullman Square
Duncan was arrested for domestic battery with a weapon, according to the Kanawha County...
Man arrested for stabbing woman with screwdriver
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies
Customers urged not to use water in Fort Gay
Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water
Crews on scene of apartment fire in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Charleston.
Crews fight apartment building fire

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to...
VIDEO: Store clerk fights off would-be robber holding her at knifepoint
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders...
Witnesses describe traumatic moments during U-Haul rampage
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s