Wild and wonderful spring in winter Wednesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather in mid-February has taken on a mantra of springtime. The crocuses are bursting at the seams, the robins are chirping while finding some earthworms to munch on and the kids are tossing around a baseball after school. Highs on Tuesday fostered such April-like events as highs hit 65 degrees across the board. As nice and mild as Tuesday was, the notion of a booster shot of warming courtesy of a strong wind from the south bolsters the notion of a near record breaking Wednesday ahead.

Tonight after a dry evening for Valentine’s dinners, late night showers will dampen the ground with temperatures staying in the 50s all night long. Remarkably the limited duration and amount of rain that will fall will have virtually no effect on preventing brush fires on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see partial sunshine with a quickening southwestern breeze. Highs will challenge records set more than 70 years ago. Right now, the forecast is for As the wind gusts to 30 miles per hour an enhanced risk of spreading brush fires will be evident. As dry as it has been recently and as windy and warm as it will be, the notion of doing any burning is foolhardy and potentially dangerous.

Thursday will feature the first soaking rain of the month with a few rumbles of thunder and gusts to wind thrown for good measure. Highs will back off to the 60s during the rain.

Friday turns sharply colder with rain pre-dawn perhaps ending as wet snow as the sun rises. Then a few snow flurries will rise the blustery north wind into town as temperatur4es hold in the 30s all day long. By the weekend sunshine and dry conditions with modest temperatures are in the forecast as highs park out in the 40s on Saturday then 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.