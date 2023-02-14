W.Va. House approves splitting DHHR into 3 agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House on Tuesday approved splitting the state Department of Health and Human Resources into three different agencies.

The measure, House Bill 2006, passed by a 95-3 vote and will now head to the Senate.

Delegates Henry Dillion, R-Wayne; Geoff Foster, R-Putnam; and Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, each voted against the bill. None of those voting against it explained their vote during debate.

The Senate has passed its own bill on Day One of the session. However, the House took up its own bill, so the Senate will have to review the changes.

If the measure ultimately passes, the three agencies would split by Jan. 1, 2024 -- into a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services, and a Department of Health.

