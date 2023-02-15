Crash delaying traffic on U.S. 23

By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash on U.S. 23 in the Harold area is causing delays for drivers Wednesday afternoon, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The crash happened just south of the Route 979 intersection, according to the sheriff’s department.

Additional details are unavailable now, including if injuries are involved.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

