Crews fighting brush fire in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Boyd County are working Wednesday afternoon to contain a brush fire in the Westwood area.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. along Kenview Drive.

Tim England, the Emergency Management Director for Boyd County, said the top priority is preventing the fire from reaching homes.

He says a small fire at the bottom of a hill quickly spread due to the wind and has reached around 10 acres.

England says at this point, they don’t believe any homes are at risk.

He says as of 4:30, they have the fire roughly 70 percent contained.

