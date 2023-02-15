Crews fighting brush fire in Boyd County
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Boyd County are working Wednesday afternoon to contain a brush fire in the Westwood area.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. along Kenview Drive.
Tim England, the Emergency Management Director for Boyd County, said the top priority is preventing the fire from reaching homes.
He says a small fire at the bottom of a hill quickly spread due to the wind and has reached around 10 acres.
England says at this point, they don’t believe any homes are at risk.
He says as of 4:30, they have the fire roughly 70 percent contained.
