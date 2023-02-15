Crews fighting brush fire in Boyd County

Crews fighting brush fire in Boyd County
Crews fighting brush fire in Boyd County(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Boyd County are working Wednesday afternoon to contain a brush fire in the Westwood area.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. along Kenview Drive.

Tim England, the Emergency Management Director for Boyd County, said the top priority is preventing the fire from reaching homes.

He says a small fire at the bottom of a hill quickly spread due to the wind and has reached around 10 acres.

England says at this point, they don’t believe any homes are at risk.

He says as of 4:30, they have the fire roughly 70 percent contained.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer
For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for...
One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Troopers search for armed robbery suspect
Troopers search for armed robbery suspect
Natural gas leak 'under control' in Logan County
FIRE CHIEF | Gas leak after main rupture ‘under control’ in Mount Gay
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
Fort Gay Water customers asked to flush water heaters
Third grade class acts out mock trial on children's fairytale
Third grade class acts out mock trial on children’s fairytale
Third grade class acts out mock trial on children's fairytale
Third grade class acts out mock trial on children's fairytale
One fire has been reported in West Madison and another has been reported in the Meadow Fork...
Boone County forest fires