Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery late Tuesday night at a gas station in Clendenin, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

A man showed a firearm and got away with some cash from a register.

The incident was reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven station in the 2500 block of Spencer Road.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.