Greenup County: Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County.

Greenup County dispatchers say there are injuries involved, but they don’t know the extent of the injuries yet.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of the Industrial Parkway and Horn Hollow Road.

Drivers should expect delays this morning as the crash is causing a back up in the area.

Wurtland, Greenup, and Little Sandy fire crews are responding.

Wurtland fire crews say helicopter are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

