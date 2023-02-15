Ironton Water Treatment Facility ready for any potential contamination

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, spilled toxic chemicals, many people have concerns about the potential for chemical contamination in the Ohio River.

Ryan Watts, superintendent of the Ironton Water Treatment Facility, said the quality of water in the Ohio River changes on a daily basis.

“There can be cloudy water days and clear water days and temperature fluctuations. We are already set up and geared to treat for those variables,” Watts said.

Treating so many variables on a daily basis has prepared the facility for just about anything that might be detected in the river, including butyl acrylate. That is the chemical that is raising concerns after the chemical spill in East Palestine.

According to Watts, the chemical was detected at a rate of four parts per billion about 100 miles upstream. He says that is equivalent to about four drops of the chemical into an Olympic-sized swimming pool of 490,000 gallons. Watts says that in order for it to be a public health concern, the chemical would need to be detected at 500 parts per billion.

Watts says the current amount detected upstream is small, and the Ironton Water Treatment Facility is more than capable of filtering and removing it from the city’s water. He estimates that the chemical could arrive downstream to Ironton by Saturday afternoon.

“If we get rain coming in and we get that extra flow from the watershed that will dilute it, at the point the velocity of the river will pick up and it will be an earlier arrival,” Watts said.

With the extra rainwater, Watts says that the chemical will likely be so diluted that it will be undetectable by the time it reaches Ironton. As a safeguard, the water treatment facility will cease production for a few hours as it passes through.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he has been in constant communication with people like Watts to ensure that the drinking water remains safe.

“I think we have great guys over here at the plant with a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience dealing with different situations. At the end of the day, they have the experience and the knowledge to deal with it once they know what they’re dealing with,” Cramblit said.

