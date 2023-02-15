Ironton Water Treatment Facility ready for any potential contamination

Officials at the Ironton Water Treatment Facility discuss how they plan to mitigate any potential contamination due to the chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, spilled toxic chemicals, many people have concerns about the potential for chemical contamination in the Ohio River.

Ryan Watts, superintendent of the Ironton Water Treatment Facility, said the quality of water in the Ohio River changes on a daily basis.

“There can be cloudy water days and clear water days and temperature fluctuations. We are already set up and geared to treat for those variables,” Watts said.

Treating so many variables on a daily basis has prepared the facility for just about anything that might be detected in the river, including butyl acrylate. That is the chemical that is raising concerns after the chemical spill in East Palestine.

According to Watts, the chemical was detected at a rate of four parts per billion about 100 miles upstream. He says that is equivalent to about four drops of the chemical into an Olympic-sized swimming pool of 490,000 gallons. Watts says that in order for it to be a public health concern, the chemical would need to be detected at 500 parts per billion.

Watts says the current amount detected upstream is small, and the Ironton Water Treatment Facility is more than capable of filtering and removing it from the city’s water. He estimates that the chemical could arrive downstream to Ironton by Saturday afternoon.

“If we get rain coming in and we get that extra flow from the watershed that will dilute it, at the point the velocity of the river will pick up and it will be an earlier arrival,” Watts said.

With the extra rainwater, Watts says that the chemical will likely be so diluted that it will be undetectable by the time it reaches Ironton. As a safeguard, the water treatment facility will cease production for a few hours as it passes through.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he has been in constant communication with people like Watts to ensure that the drinking water remains safe.

“I think we have great guys over here at the plant with a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience dealing with different situations. At the end of the day, they have the experience and the knowledge to deal with it once they know what they’re dealing with,” Cramblit said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer
For about a mile stretch, near 29th Street, the right lane will stay shut down all night for...
One lane of I-64 West reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Troopers search for armed robbery suspect
Troopers search for armed robbery suspect
Natural gas leak 'under control' in Logan County
FIRE CHIEF | Gas leak after main rupture ‘under control’ in Mount Gay
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested

Latest News

Adjustments have been made such as installing portable hand washing machines, as well as...
Adjustments made at Fort Gay PK-8 amid water crisis
W.Va. advancing campus carry amid vocal opposition
W.Va. advancing campus carry amid vocal opposition
Brush fire burns all day in Boone County
Brush fire burns all day in Boone County
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County