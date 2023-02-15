Large brush fire confirmed in Floyd County

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Division of Forestry confirmed a large brush fire in Floyd County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is located near an old strip mine in the Open Fork area of David.

Around 200 acres have burned, but officials said the fire is under control and 100% contained.

Crews said they used bulldozers and other heavy equipment to make a “fire line” to subdue the blaze. They said no buildings were in danger.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said they are waiting on forecasted rain to finish putting out the flames.

