Man accused in armed robbery arrested following police chase

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of holding up gas station employees at gunpoint and leading police on a chase with a juvenile inside his vehicle was arrested late Tuesday evening in Charleston.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened at the 7-11 located on Spencer Road in Clendenin on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, around 10:45 p.m.

Aaron Urban, 38, of Clendenin is accused of holding up the store with what was believed to be a 12-gauge shotgun and taking money out of the cash drawer, deputies say.

Following the robbery, deputies say Urban took off from the gas station in a dark colored pickup truck

A police pursuit began after deputies responding to the robbery scene spotted the pickup truck on Elk River Road toward Charleston.

Instead of stopping when deputies initiated a traffic stop, Urban continued traveling south before getting on to I-79 at Mink Shoals.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies deployed tire spikes at Westmoreland Road and once again at the I-77 / I-64 split.

The spikes deflated three of the pickup truck’s tires, forcing Urban to exit the interstate at Washington Street W., where he encountered heavy traffic congestion due to an event at the Charleston Coliseum.

Deputies say once on Pennsylvania Avenue Urban hit multiple vehicles before eventually stopping on Kanawha Boulevard and surrendering to deputies.

According to deputies, Urban had a juvenile passenger inside the vehicle during the robbery and police chase.

The juvenile was not injured and released to family, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Money and a firearm was recovered from Urban’s truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, Urban is facing first degree robbery and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Urban is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail and is awaiting an arraignment in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

If convicted Urban could face a sentence of not less than ten years for the charge of first-degree robbery and a sentence of up to five years for fleeing with reckless indifference.

He also faces fines of up to $2,000.

Additional charges could follow on a later date.

The 7-11 was closed temporarily during the investigation but is now back open to the public. No employees were harmed in the robbery.

