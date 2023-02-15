Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and charged after deputies say he held a woman against her will and beat her, causing some serious injuries.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a woman with several injuries, covered in blood showed up at the sheriff’s office wishing to file a report.

The 44-year-old victim told deputies Matthew Sheppard, 36, of Blue Creek, Ohio assaulted her several times with a taser, punched her in the face, and kicked her all over her body.

The victim also reported being choked and had cuts on her hands from a knife, deputies say.

The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim suffered bruising, cuts, a black eye, a broken hand, and a dislocated shoulder from the assault.

Sheppard was arrested without incident at a home along Twin Creek Road in Blue Creek, Ohio, where deputies recovered a taser and a knife that they say was used during the incident.

Sheppard was charged with felonious assault and kidnapping.

Sheppard is being held on a $120,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

