Minford was mighty again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINFORD, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Mighty Minford Falcons improved to 20-1 Tuesday night as they beat South Webster by a final of 69-58 and they end the regular season Friday when they travel to Portsmouth. In West Virginia, Midland beat Spring Valley, Winfield topped Nitro by 11 points and Russell won their second to last game of the year with the playoffs looming.

Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

