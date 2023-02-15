Queen of Clean | Removing blood stains from clothes

The Queen of Clean shares three different ways you can remove blood stains from clothes.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Removing blood stains from clothes

If you have blood all over your clothes maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! You have to remove it sometime, so here’s how to do it.

How to:

1. Use cold water to wash away bloodstain.

2. Never use hot water. It will ‘cook’ the protein in the blood and set the stain in.

3. When the stain is new, soak it in about a gallon of cold water with 2 teaspoons of salt. That may be all it needs. If the stain is gone, launder as usual.

4. For old stains or tougher stains, saturate with 3% hydrogen peroxide.

5. Let it sit 10 minutes and then rinse with water.

6. Meat tenderizer is also a good choice. Moisten the blood stain with cold water and sprinkle on the meat tenderizer. Let sit 30 minutes, rinse in cold water and when stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: For a small amount of your OWN blood, like a needle prick, spit on the blood. The enzyme in your saliva will digest the protein in the stain. Don’t try this with your kid’s blood and your own saliva, it won’t work!

For more information, visit https://www.queenofclean.com/

