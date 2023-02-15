Semi crash closes stretch of I-64 for second time in week

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lanes of Interstate West were closed for the second time in less than a week after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. along the 29th Street exit.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Director Gordon Merry said he’s gotten used to accidents in this area.

“Unfortunately, it happens way too often,” Merry said.

This crash caused major backups to the morning commute, backing up U.S. 60 for hours.

“This one had a lot of impact on people going to work ... people going to the 911 center ... people going to work in the courthouse,” Merry said.

We reached out to DOH again Tuesday to learn about their strategies on managing crashes in the construction zone, and alleviating traffic in case of another interstate shutdown. We are still waiting on a response.

As of Tuesday night, one lane of I-64 West had reopened.

