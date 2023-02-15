Some concerned about conditions of Ritter Park trails

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking the trails at Ritter Park is a staple for many in the community, but some say that getting those steps in on parts of the walkway is becoming a challenge.

After a rainy day, visitors say parts of the trail become waterlogged and other portions are starting to slide into the creek.

Visitors like John Morris say they are worried for their safety.

“My dog always likes to get close to that edge, and I have to pull her back ... I’m afraid she is gonna slip into the creek or something like that,” Morris said.

We reached out to the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District to see if they are aware of any trail issues at Ritter Park, and if they are working toward a solution. As of now, we are waiting on a response.

