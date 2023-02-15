Spring weather leads to gusty rains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A spring fever gem graced our presence on Thursday as warming hazy sunshine propelled temperatures into the 70s…not quite record highs but a bonus for winter! The increased cloud cover late Wednesday was the vanguard sign that changes in the weather were heading in. Those changes start on Thursday in the form of soaking rains and are complete by Friday when cold blusters and snow flurries will blow into town.

Tonight’s increased cloud cover will hold temperatures in the 60s by evening and 50s at dawn. Dry weather will give way to the first of several waves of rain by dawn as gusty rains spiced with thunder arrive in time for the morning school bell and drive to work. Since it has been very dry this month and most of the winter, small streams will rise but are unlikely to flood. The same can not be said for storm culverts which could easily back up where heavy rains occur. We know that phenomenon as street flooding.

While it won’t rain all day, there will be the constant risk of showers and downpours through the day with lulls in the rain expected late morning into early afternoon.

Now the risk of severe weather will be monitored all day long as fast winds in the heavens above will be blowing all day long. The windows for those winds to be sucked down to the ground are first light of day through mid-morning than again by late afternoon-evening. Should a few severe thunderstorms show up on radar they would be capable of power hits. That makes radar tracking a must all day long.

By Friday colder air will rush in and snow flurries will be dancing across the doppler radar screen. A few intense snow showers could briefly whiten the cartops and grass but right now no inches of snow are expected except in the high country.

Saturday will start frigid (lows near 20) then blue skies will warm temperatures into the 40s. sunshine on Sunday will muster highs in the 50s.

