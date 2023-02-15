Two forest fires reported in Boone County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two forest fires are raging in Boone County, according to the Division of Forestry.

One fire has been reported in West Madison and another has been reported in the Meadow Fork area of Boone County, according to Charlie Spencer of the Division of Forestry.

Officials say the second fire in Meadow Fork is roughly 100 acres and the fire in West Madison is burning on the hill behind Scott High School.

In addition to the Division of Forestry, Madison and Danville Fire Departments are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

