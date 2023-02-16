Adjustments made at Fort Gay PK-8 amid water crisis

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been a change of pace for those who live in Fort Gay.

People are still being told they can’t use their water, due to possible contamination.

This means adjustments are being made every day in households and at Fort Gay PK-8.

“It’s not an easy situation. It’s not an easy situation for students, it’s not an easy situation for staff. But, if we can take reasonable measures to keep the school open, that’s what we need to do,” Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said.

Alexander said the district has been working with the health department to make changes such as: installing portable hand washing machines, as well as providing hand sanitizer and bottled water.

Throughout the water crisis, parents have been growing concern.

“The school is doing what they have with the limited resources they have, but as far as germ transmission, virus transmission .. that’s been my biggest concern this week,” Jason Keene said.

“I know they need to go to school, but they need the problem addressed -- what’s going on first,” Cynthia Bowen said.

Some parents say they’re debating on keeping their children home for the meantime.

“I understand the frustration from people who’d rather see the school shut down at this time … I certainly understand that. Our thought process is that it’s impacting the whole area and whether the kids are in school or at home they’re going to be dealing with the same water situation. So, we’re equipped to be able to provide them with the necessary supplies to deal with that. So, because of that and speaking with the health department there was no reason for us to shut down,” Superintendent Alexander said.

The Wayne County School District is currently waiting on results from water testing.

The superintendent says parents are allowed five notes per semester to keep their children home from school. However, during this water crisis -- if parents use up their five notes, students who are absent won’t be considered truant.

