Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River is currently located near Gallipolis, Ohio, and will be near Huntington, West Virginia, sometime tomorrow, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

It’s been nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the eastern Ohio village of East Palestine and sparked a massive dayslong chemical fire.

In anticipation of rainfall, emergency response teams have put plans in place to prevent contaminants that have not yet been removed from the derailment site from washing into local waterways during the storms.

Governor DeWine sent a letter to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requesting that they immediately send medical experts to East Palestine to evaluate and counsel members of the community who have questions and/or are experiencing symptoms.

EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill

According to the governor’s office, testing results indicate that the chemical is currently present at levels below 3 parts per billion, which is well below the 560 parts per billion that the CDC considers hazardous. No vinyl chloride has been detected in the Ohio River.

Butyl acrylate’s water-solubility makes it harder to contain because it is absorbed by water (similar to sugar in water) instead of staying separate from water (similar to oil and water). For this reason, some butyl acrylate slipped beyond mitigation dams and booms and into the Ohio River. Aeration points have been added to further remove the butyl acrylate from the water, which has been effective in decreasing chemical levels.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and other agencies along the river are actively sampling water at strategic locations and are closing drinking water intakes in advance of the plume to prevent any butyl acrylate from entering the drinking water. This, combined with enhanced water treatment procedures, will ensure the safety of the drinking water supply for communities along the River.

The U.S. EPA has been and will continue monitoring air purity in the East Palestine area. The latest air monitoring results provided by the U.S. EPA continue to show no presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the train crash.

The U.S. EPA reports that it is not detecting any airborne phosgene or mineral acids, which were chemicals of concern directly related to the controlled burn process. Because these substances have not been detected, and because emissions from the controlled release have dissipated, the U.S. EPA has stopped air monitoring for these two specific contaminants.

Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by the U.S. EPA Administrator Thursday for a press conference at 2 p.m. TAP FOR LIVE COVERAGE

