Flood warnings issued

(WSAZ) - A flood warning is in effect for several counties in our region until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall is expected to cause street and small stream flooding.

The following counties are under a flash flood warning:

WEST VIRGINIA

Boone

Cabell

Clay

Jackson

Kanawha

Lincoln

Logan

Mason

Mingo

Putnam

Roane

Wayne

KENTUCKY

Boyd

Carter

Greenup

Lawrence

OHIO

Lawrence

Several reports of low lying flooding have been received.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since early this morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inch are possible in the warned area this afternoon.

In Huntington, Arlington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and Ritter Park are being closed due to high water.

The Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools says all schools in the district will be operating on an early dismissal Thursday due to the flash flood warnings. Schools will dismiss an hour early and all after school activities have been canceled for the day, according to Jedd Flowers.

Schools officials at Paintsville Independent say students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. due to weather.

