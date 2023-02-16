Flood warnings tonight into Friday morning

Street and small stream problems
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s rains by any measure classified as impressive. When the rain finally stops many areas will have amassed more than 2 inches. The wettest day since November for all and by some standards the wettest day in a year. But regardless of how we compare events,  one thing is for sure; namely, the brush fire season has been squelched for the foreseeable future. Still we have some high water issues to deal with tonight and into Friday morning.

Streams which ran high on Thursday will get a second shot of heavy rains late tonight. That could spell added high water woes including school closings and road closures. Since stream levels will run high and even in flood overnight, late night motorists are reminded of the peril in crossing flooded roads at night when vision is reduced.

As the rains depart by dawn, colder north winds will blow into town. Under a Friday grey overcast, blustery cold winds will knife into town. Temperatures will hang out in the 30s all day long (recall we hit the 70s just 2 days ago) with snow flurries coming and going. While a dusting of snow on cars and garss can remind us it is still winter, no inches of snow are foreseen except in the high country.

The weekend weather looks fine for travel with days sporting sunshine and highs of 40s on Saturday then 50s on Sunday. Lows will be frosty near 20 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday.

