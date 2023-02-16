Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties due to heavy rainfall.

Creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.

Flood warnings issued

The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds across the majority of the state through late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by a proclamation.

First Warning Forecast | Drenching Rains, Spring Rumbles

