Hecla Water Association General Manager expects well water to remain safe

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Many cities, towns, and villages along the Ohio River pull water from the river. For residents of rural Lawrence County, rainy days provide the drinking water.

“Our water comes from really nice, deep wells in Athalia right above Proctorville,” said Hecla Water Association General Manager Tony Howard. “We have eight wells that are probably 100 yards from the river.

The Hecla Water Association provides water to more than 15,000 customers. Many have growing concerns about the trace amount of butyl acrylate that have been detected in the Ohio River as a result of a chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Despite the proximity of Hecla Water’s wells to the river, Howards says that river water does not mix with the well water.

“Everything that we test for and that our studies show is that the temperature is different and the levels stay different,” Howard said. “It is rain and surface water that leaches down through the ground. The ground does an amazing job of filtering contaminants out of the water until it gets to the aquifer.”

Howard says he understands the concerns that people may have. He explained that the most concerning incidents of well contamination come in the form of local spills in the well fields.

“It would take a long term contamination for it to get to our aquifer. That’s what we watch for long term. This, if it passes by in the next few days, I think we will be relatively safe and no issues whatsover,” Howard said.

Howard says he remains in constant contact with the EPA and that they will monitor the chemical as it moves downstream throughout the weekend.

“Hecla is safe, and it’s fine. You can continue to drink it and use it however you’d like,” Howard said.

