Hecla Water Association General Manager expects well water to remain safe

Tony Howard of the Hecla Water Association discusses why the well water that Hecla Water pulls from should be safe to drink.
By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Many cities, towns, and villages along the Ohio River pull water from the river. For residents of rural Lawrence County, rainy days provide the drinking water.

“Our water comes from really nice, deep wells in Athalia right above Proctorville,” said Hecla Water Association General Manager Tony Howard. “We have eight wells that are probably 100 yards from the river.

The Hecla Water Association provides water to more than 15,000 customers. Many have growing concerns about the trace amount of butyl acrylate that have been detected in the Ohio River as a result of a chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Despite the proximity of Hecla Water’s wells to the river, Howards says that river water does not mix with the well water.

“Everything that we test for and that our studies show is that the temperature is different and the levels stay different,” Howard said. “It is rain and surface water that leaches down through the ground. The ground does an amazing job of filtering contaminants out of the water until it gets to the aquifer.”

Howard says he understands the concerns that people may have. He explained that the most concerning incidents of well contamination come in the form of local spills in the well fields.

“It would take a long term contamination for it to get to our aquifer. That’s what we watch for long term. This, if it passes by in the next few days, I think we will be relatively safe and no issues whatsover,” Howard said.

Howard says he remains in constant contact with the EPA and that they will monitor the chemical as it moves downstream throughout the weekend.

“Hecla is safe, and it’s fine. You can continue to drink it and use it however you’d like,” Howard said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal...
West Virginia American Water announces alternate intake now operational

Latest News

TEAM COVERAGE | High-water issues in parts of the region
TEAM COVERAGE | High-water issues in parts of the region
The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
Town residents given all clear to use water again
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-16-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-16-23
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair
Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair
High water alert tonight
First Warning Forecast