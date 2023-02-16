Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort

By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An attorney is being sued for more than $10 million after she allegedly used company funds for her personal use rather than for work purposes, a lawsuit claims.

Sara Jacqueline King allegedly used the money to live “an extravagant lifestyle” at the Wynn on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the petition filed Feb. 11 in the southern division of the Central District of California.

The filing alleges that King, who was working for a lender based in the British Virgin Islands, lived at the Wynn for a period of time and “gambled 24/7.”

The plaintiff, LDR International Limited, cited breach of written contracts, fraud, and civil theft as the reasons for the lawsuit.

According to the filing, LDR extended a series of loans to King Lending, beginning in January 2022 through October, that was supposed to then be loaned to third-party borrowers.

The lawsuit says the loans were secured by collateral, including but not limited to, luxury cars, boats, yachts, jewelry, precious metal coins, and earnings from guaranteed professional sports contracts.

It was later discovered King Lending’s finance lender license status was ineffective as of April 2022, meaning they were not licensed for the majority of the time they were a borrower, the suit claims.

“Plaintiff is informed and believes that King moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort and hotel, lived there for six months, and gambled 24/7,” the petition reads.

Through 97 loans, LDR extended approximately $10,258,500 to King Lending. The “loans” were in fact falsified documents using fake names for third-party borrowers, documents say.

“Moreover, King has recently provided evidence she only has $11.98 to her name,” LDR said in the filing. “As of Feb. 9, 2023, King is still sending fake deals to the plaintiff and or its agents. King claims she has spent all of the funds and has no money left to her name. King also is crossing state lines to engage in further frauds.”

LDR also claims King’s ex-husband, who is not named as a party in the lawsuit, has fled to Morocco, which substantiates their belief that King engaged in a massive fraud against LDR.

A future court date has not been set as of Wednesday. King has 20 days to file a response, records indicate.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal...
West Virginia American Water announces alternate intake now operational

Latest News

Lowering your risk for heart diseaseLowering your risk for heart disease
Lowering your risk for heart disease
Steel Magnolias at Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance
Steel Magnolias at Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say