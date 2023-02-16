Major water main break in village of New Boston

New Boston, OHIO (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to major water main break in the village of New Boston Thursday, according to the New Boston Police Department.

Police report the break is impacting traffic along US 52 westbound near Walmart.

Water department officials are headed to the scene, police report.

Further information has not been released.

