Pair arrested in stolen vehicle case

A pair was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Kanawha County,...
A pair was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Kanawha County, according to the county Sheriff's Office.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Kanawha County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it started with a stolen vehicle complaint, originating from a car wash along Campbell’s Creek Drive in Charleston.

Matthew H. Koon, 22, of Charleston, and Sarah Burgess, 30, of Davis Creek, each is charged with grand larceny of an automobile.

The victim told investigators that Koon took the car after they stopped at the car wash. The victim also told deputies she had borrowed the vehicle from her cousin.

Investigators say the vehicle was located outside a bar in Davis Creek with the help of an in-vehicle satellite service.

Koon and Burgess were arrested at a nearby abandoned garage. Both were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Koon’s bond was set at $12,500 while Burgess’s was set at $5,000.

