Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month. (KPRP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defense batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and center of the country were struck.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Russian forces “changed their tactics” for the strike, deploying what he described as “active reconnaissance” and “false targets.”

He gave no details. But Russian forces may be seeking ways to get past Ukrainian air defenses that have been strengthened by Western-supplied weapons systems and have had high rates of success against previous Russian barrages of missiles and killer drones.

One of the overnight strikes caused casualties and destroyed homes in the eastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said. Gov. Serhiy Lysak said a 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded, including two who were later hospitalized.

The strike destroyed seven homes, damaged 30 others and sparked a fire at an industrial plant that emergency services put out within hours, the governor added.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal...
West Virginia American Water announces alternate intake now operational

Latest News

Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month.
Ukrainian soldiers train on Leopard tanks in Poland