School district investigating case of students dropped off at wrong bus stop

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools officials are investigating a case of students dropped off at the wrong bus stop Thursday, according to a spokesman for the school district.

“The school district has procedures in place to prevent such situations from occurring, and we will address this particular situation according to policy,” the spokesman said.

Details about where the students were dropped off and how many children were involved are unavailable now.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

