Steel Magnolias at Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance

Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance's production of Steel Magnolias opens Wednesday, Feb 15th-18th and 22-25th at 7:30 p.m.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance’s production of Steel Magnolias opens Wednesday, Feb 15th-18th and 22-25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Francis Booth Experimental Theatre.

Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors 60+ and Employees.

Marshall University students admitted FREE with a valid ID. https://www.marshall.edu/theatre/season/

Click here for more information about Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance.

Click here to follow along with on Marshall University Theatre ETC Facebook.

