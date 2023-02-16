W.Va. advancing campus carry amid vocal opposition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia House committee advanced legislation Wednesday to allow handguns on campus, just hours after more than three dozen speakers urged lawmakers to reject the proposal.

The proposal, Senate Bill 10, would allow those with a concealed carry license to carry without fear of punishment by the college.

Gwen Bergner, an English professor at West Virginia University, told lawmakers the presence of guns would make her small classroom a death trap.

“The room is tiny and has only one door,” Bergner told lawmakers. “There are the same number of desk as students, jampacked into the room. No one can move around, and there is nowhere to hide.”

Bergner was among 38 to speak in opposition to the measure at a public hearing Wednesday morning. It was hosted by the House Judiciary Committee, which just hours later advanced Senate Bill 10 to the full House with no change.

Senators passed the legislation 29-4 last month.

“We feel as though asking students to give up their feelings of safety for someone’s potential heroism is unfair,” Bella Mitchell, a student at WVU, told lawmakers. “It’s putting people in a really difficult position.”

Several opponents spoke of mental illness, arguing the proposal would lead to an increase in suicide on campus.

“It is ignorant not to believe the data between firearms and mental health,” argued Olivia Dowler of WVU’s Student Government Association. “Presidents from many universities have authored public letters of opposition. I’m not sure how much more clearly it can be said.”

Those in opposition came from universities across the state, including WVU, Marshall and West Virginia State.

“This bill is like throwing kerosene on a wildfire,” E.T. Bowen, a student at Marshall University, told lawmakers. “It is appalling that we even need to say that while there is still blood on the ground at Michigan State.”

Only two people spoke in support of the measure -- representatives of the National Rifle Association and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League.

Both sides referenced this week’s deadly shooting at Michigan State to support their argument.

“Our loved ones deserve the right from a deadly attack at in a gun-free zone without having to make the choice of employment, education or their life,” Art Thomm of the National Rifle Association told lawmakers.

“Fighting fire with fire has never had a good outcome, and broadening the chances of these dangerous weapons being brought into these environments that are supposed to be safe for students and faculty will be just adding fuel to the fire,” argued West Virginia State University student Olivia Smith.

Supporters, including Zachary Campbell of the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, argue state law already allows guns on campus.

“This is for concealed carry permit holders only,” he told lawmakers. “These are not random students. To get a concealed carry permit in West Virginia requires both a mental and criminal background check at both the state and federal level.”

Campbell contends Senate Bill 10 would allow those with a concealed carry license to carry without fear of punishment by the college.

Among things not mentioned by either side, a number of restrictions the proposal keeps in place. That includes no guns at most sporting sporting events, in on-campus daycares and inside a student’s dorm room.

Those living on campus would be forced to lock away their gun in area provided by the university, potentially at the gun owner’s expense.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Rupie Phillips, told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 the proposal gives universities leeway for additional training

“If the colleges and universities have issues with it, they should get with their campus police and ask the students to come in, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you. Let’s have some extra training. Let’s bring everybody on board. Let’s become friends,’” said Phillips, R-Logan.

House Democrats, at a press conference after Wednesday’s public hearing, called out Republicans, urging them to listen to those who spoke out.

“If you won’t listen to that statement, of our people don’t want this, don’t think about them -- think about the young people behind me who are terrified of this happening,” said Del. John Williams, D-Monongalia.

Senate Bill 10 could be taken up by the full House as early as this week.

