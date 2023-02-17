Fort Gay Water ‘do not use’ order lifted

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Fort Gay Water System announced Friday afternoon that an issue that sparked a do-not-consume advisory has been corrected and the town’s water is now clear for use.

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory on Monday, February 13, after reports of possible contamination by petroleum products.

“Samples have been analyzed and cleared for use,” Fort Gay Water wrote.

On Wednesday, Fort Gay Water Works asked all customers to flush their water heaters. Officials say the easiest way to flush a water heater is to “turn a hot water faucet fully open for a period of 30 to 40 minutes.”

According to Fort Gay Water, customers will not be charged for the extra water.

