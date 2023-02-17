Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Wrestling Invitational gives an amazing opportunity to the young athletes of our region.

It pulls in schools from a seven-state area to create one of the biggest tournaments in the country.

While it makes for a logistical nightmare for the people who run it, Robert St. Clair, our latest Golden Apple recipient, is the man who makes the chaos organized. He is in charge of organizing and computerizing the whole event.

“Basically we couldn’t do it without him,” said Bill Archer, the tournament director.

St. Clair has computerized the event to the point that every one of the 120 teams and every individual wrestler just needs a phone to know where to be and when. they don’t even need announcers any longer.

“Wrestling meant a lot to my life and getting me where I’m at,” St. Clair said. “Without wrestling, I wouldn’t be teaching. I wanted to be an engineer, and then I started coaching. And I said, ‘I like kids. Let’s work with kids.’”

For more about St. Clair’s story, tap on the video link for full coverage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.