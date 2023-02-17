Golden Apple | Robert St. Clair

By Rob Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Wrestling Invitational gives an amazing opportunity to the young athletes of our region.

It pulls in schools from a seven-state area to create one of the biggest tournaments in the country.

While it makes for a logistical nightmare for the people who run it, Robert St. Clair, our latest Golden Apple recipient, is the man who makes the chaos organized. He is in charge of organizing and computerizing the whole event.

“Basically we couldn’t do it without him,” said Bill Archer, the tournament director.

St. Clair has computerized the event to the point that every one of the 120 teams and every individual wrestler just needs a phone to know where to be and when. they don’t even need announcers any longer.

“Wrestling meant a lot to my life and getting me where I’m at,” St. Clair said. “Without wrestling, I wouldn’t be teaching. I wanted to be an engineer, and then I started coaching. And I said, ‘I like kids. Let’s work with kids.’”

For more about St. Clair’s story, tap on the video link for full coverage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal...
West Virginia American Water announces alternate intake now operational

Latest News

Golden Apple | Tara Sansom
Golden Apple | Tara Sansom
Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner
Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Golden Apple | Coach Shawn Hager
Golden Apple | Coach Shawn Hager