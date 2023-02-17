Heavy smoke, fire reported at Cabell County home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 2 is closed Friday afternoon as firefighters battle a house fire.

Dispatchers say heavy smoke and flames were visible at the scene along Siders Avenue.

Fire crews from Ohio River Road, Barboursville, Green Valley and Huntington all assisted in the fire fight.

Further information has not been released.

