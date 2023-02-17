Heavy smoke, fire reported at Cabell County home

The fire was reported on Feb. 17 along Siders Avenue.
The fire was reported on Feb. 17 along Siders Avenue.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 2 is closed Friday afternoon as firefighters battle a house fire.

Dispatchers say heavy smoke and flames were visible at the scene along Siders Avenue.

Fire crews from Ohio River Road, Barboursville, Green Valley and Huntington all assisted in the fire fight.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

New season of 'The Food That Built America'
New season of ‘The Food That Built America’
Healthy brownie recipe
Healthy brownie recipe
fwf
First Warning Forecast
The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
Fort Gay Water ‘do not use’ order lifted