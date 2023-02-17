High water affecting CSX rail traffic

High water affecting CSX rail traffic
High water affecting CSX rail traffic(WHSV)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water Thursday night in the Crown Hill area of Kanawha County, including near CSX railroad tracks, has “dozens of first responders” on the scene and halted train traffic, according to a County Commission release.

Here is the full statement from the Commission:

“Kanawha County Emergency Management Officials are monitoring a significant situation in the Crown Hill area of the County.

“Officials were notified this evening by Metro 911 of heavy amounts of water along a hillside in Crown Hill.

“Dozens of first responders were on scene near the CSX railroad. First responders noticed water in the railroad bed and contacted CSX. The rail company advised shutting down rail traffic while they send a representative to the scene to assess for damage.

“Kanawha County Emergency Management officials urge everyone to use extreme caution in the Crown Hill area and will continue monitoring the situation throughout the night.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested

Latest News

Street flooding and mudslides caused the majority of issues in Kanawha County
Nuisance weather causing issues in Kanawha County
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
W.Va. foster families hit by missed payments
W.Va. foster families hit by missed payments