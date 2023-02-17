High water affecting CSX rail traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water Thursday night in the Crown Hill area of Kanawha County, including near CSX railroad tracks, has “dozens of first responders” on the scene and halted train traffic, according to a County Commission release.

Here is the full statement from the Commission:

“Kanawha County Emergency Management Officials are monitoring a significant situation in the Crown Hill area of the County.

“Officials were notified this evening by Metro 911 of heavy amounts of water along a hillside in Crown Hill.

“Dozens of first responders were on scene near the CSX railroad. First responders noticed water in the railroad bed and contacted CSX. The rail company advised shutting down rail traffic while they send a representative to the scene to assess for damage.

“Kanawha County Emergency Management officials urge everyone to use extreme caution in the Crown Hill area and will continue monitoring the situation throughout the night.”

