High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools

High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools(Lincoln County High School)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 100 students at two schools in Lincoln County will be spending the night at their schools due to high water Thursday.

Bob Stickler, the chief of the Hamlin Fire Department, says about 60 students are expected to stay overnight at Lincoln County High School, and more than 100 students are expected to stay all night at Duval PreK8, which is currently using the Board of Education Building in Hamlin as its school while the building in Duval is under construction.

Stickler says this is being done to keep the students safe, as it’s not deemed safe for buses to be traveling in several areas due to the high water. He says some parents of the children affected have found ways to get to the schools to pick up their kids. Students at the high school have been playing basketball in the gym and board games in the auditorium.

School staff has provided pizza and drinks for the kids. Several teachers volunteered to stay all night with the kids. Firefighters and community members are dropping off blankets, pillows, and cots. Stickler says the students are enjoying themselves and making the best of the situation.

Stickler says Lincoln County Schools has cancelled school for Friday. He says firefighters performed five water rescues in the county when drivers got stuck in high water. No one was seriously hurt.

The chief says schools let out two hours early due to the weather, but the high water had already become a factor by then.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested

Latest News

Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
W.Va. foster families hit by missed payments
W.Va. foster families hit by missed payments
High-water rescue underway in Kanawha County
High-water rescue underway in Kanawha County
TEAM COVERAGE | High-water issues in parts of the region
TEAM COVERAGE | High-water issues in parts of the region