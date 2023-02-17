High-water rescue underway in Kanawha County

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high-water rescue is underway Thursday night in the Tornado area, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It was reported after 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Smith Creek Road.

Dispatchers say the road is closed in that area.

They say fire, police and EMS crews are attempting to rescue the person involved.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

