High-water rescue underway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high-water rescue is underway Thursday night in the Tornado area, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It was reported after 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Smith Creek Road.

Dispatchers say the road is closed in that area.

They say fire, police and EMS crews are attempting to rescue the person involved.

