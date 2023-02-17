Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers weighed in Friday as anonymous allegations, claiming serious wrongdoing against members of the West Virginia State Police, raise questions at the State Capitol.

The anonymous letter, obtained by WSAZ, was addressed to the state Attorney General and 15 lawmakers.

The five-page letter details accusations, including a hidden camera system placed in the women’s locker room at the State Police training academy, a “ghost account” used for purchases, falsified overtime and a trooper not reporting three crashes in a department-issued vehicle. Some accusations date back to 2018.

On Friday, WSAZ went to the Capitol to talk with lawmakers the letter was addressed.

“What’s being done with those allegations?” asked WSAZ Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“I can say this, it’s being taken very seriously,” replied Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha. “All of those allegations will be looked at and dealt with at the appropriate time.”

The letter states the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has conducted an investigation.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed the matter Thursday.

“With a thousand people, there’s a good chance you can end up with a few bad eggs,” he said. “If that be the case, they’ll be addressed and they’ll be addressed very quickly and they’ll be addressed in a way that is adequate to what they’ve done that’s improper.”

“Now that you know the allegations, what do you do with that?” Johnson asked Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha.

“If the allegations are true, then of course, these people need to pay the money back and they need to be subject to criminal penalties,” Hunt replied. “The problem is, once again, we don’t know exactly what happened.”

Different lawmakers report receiving the letter at different times. Some lawmakers listed as recipients, told WSAZ they have not received the letter at all as of Friday.

“If somebody has allegations of serious wrongdoing, you go through the proper channels, you report it to the police, and no, I did not receive a letter,” said Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, just received the letter Friday. In fact, he found it lying on his desk when he and Johnson walked into his office.

“With it being anonymous, also brings in extra complexities into the situation,” Hornbuckle said. “Why would somebody do that? Is there something they’re scared about? Is it a hoax? I mean what is this exactly?”

Woelfel and Stuart both serve on a Joint Committee for Special Investigations.

“You’re special investigations committee, are you guys looking into this?” Johnson asked Stuart.

“I just don’t want to comment in terms of the letter or the contents at this time,” he replied. “I want to make sure that we do this the right way and we do it by the book.”

The Governor’s Office confirms that Homeland Security’s investigation will wrap up in two to three months.

The state Attorney General’s Office cited its attorney-client relationship with the State Police and Homeland Security in deferring comment.

WSAZ also asked the Governor’s Office if any one has been placed on leave. The station was still waiting a response as of Friday evening.

