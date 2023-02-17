Man cited after loaded gun found at Tri-State Airport checkpoint

Man cited after loaded gun found at Tri-State Airport checkpoint.
Man cited after loaded gun found at Tri-State Airport checkpoint.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Chesapeake, Ohio, was cited Friday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Tri-State Airport.

According to a news release from the TSA, the gun was loaded with five bullets. It was detected by an X-ray machine and confiscated by local police.

In addition to being cited, the man faces up to a $15,000 fine from the TSA, according to the release.

TSA officials emphasize that firearms confiscated at checkpoints slow up other travelers from getting to their gates.

The agency also said 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.

