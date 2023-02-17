Man killed in trooper-involved shooting identified

By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died early this month in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County has been released.

Glenn Bays, the driver and only occupant of a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop, died at the scene on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg, according to a Kentucky State Police news release sent Friday.

Investigators say Bays tried to get a firearm from inside his vehicle when the trooper fired a shot to protect himself and passing vehicles. The incident happened Feb. 3, closing the the roadway for an extended time during the investigation.

According to the release, Bays had been involved in an alleged domestic violence incident before he was pulled over. Troopers say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in the incident.

Investigators say the trooper involved, a three-year veteran assigned to Pikeville Post 9, is on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

