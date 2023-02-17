A Manic Marshall win!

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Andrew Taylor scored 28 points and his layup with 14 seconds left were the game’s final points and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 84-83 on Thursday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 24 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 25 points while going 9 of 12 and 6 of 12 from the free throw line and grabbed five rebounds.

Andrei Savrasov led the way for the Eagles (14-14, 7-8) with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tyren Moore added 16 points for Georgia Southern. Tai Strickland also had 13 points.

Here are the highlights and post game reaction from WSAZ Sports on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Greenup County
Two-vehicle crash on Industrial Parkway confirmed as fatal
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station
Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested

Latest News

High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Winter returns Friday, leftover high water
First Warning Forecast
Herd beats Ga Southern
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police