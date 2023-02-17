Mudslide in Mingo County knocks houses from foundation

Mingo County Mudslide
Mingo County Mudslide(wsaz)
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into the creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.

According to Mingo County dispatch two to three houses were involved, and anywhere from three to six train cars derailed and went into the creek on Ragland Road.

The call came in around 5:39 Friday morning.

Dispatch says no one is hurt, however, officials are trying to rescue someone from one of the houses.

Delbarton Fire Department is on scene along with EMS.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police

Latest News

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the...
UPDATE | Turnpike back open after Tractor-trailer crash
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Winter returns Friday, leftover high water
First Warning Forecast