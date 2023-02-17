Pinkalicious with Mountain Movers Theatre Company

The show runs February 24-March 11 at The Garden Theatre in downtown Louisa, Kentucky.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The show runs Febraury 24 through March 11 at The Garden Theatre, 125 S Main Cross Street, in downtown Louisa.

The tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com or by calling the box office.

Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3pm, Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and until show time on show days.

Tickets are available to purchase by calling or texting 606-331-8932.

The February 24 and 25 shows are dinner performances complete with kid friendly foods like chicken fingers and mac and cheese!

Click here for more information.

