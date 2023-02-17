Reports of baby swept away by flood waters

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded after reports of a baby being swept away by flood waters in Fayette County Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Mayor.

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department has responded after reports of an infant in a creek.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police

Latest News

A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
Mudslide in Mingo County knocks houses from foundation
Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the...
UPDATE | Turnpike back open after Tractor-trailer crash
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools