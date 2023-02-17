Sledding in the rain

High school students who got out of school early Thursday found a way to amuse themselves with the wet, muddy conditions.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School students got out of school early Thursday because of the severe weather.

The front yard of the grandfather of one of those students turned into a bit of a pond during the long downpour.

The home is along Route 10 in Huntington near Davis Creek.

Midland juniors Kalen Finley and his friend Max McClung hooked a snow sled to a four-wheeler and made the most of the rainy afternoon. The two became caked in mud, pulling each other through the mud and water.

“It’s awesome,” Kalen said, “just getting all muddy and stuff. It just feels great that it’s about to be summer again. It’s supposed to be cold tomorrow, so may as well make the most of what we’ve got right now.”

The grandfather, Walter Finley, wasn’t exactly amused.

“I’m 80 years old,” Finley said. “If I had my way, I’d take a ball bat to them. No, not really. I love my grandson.”

