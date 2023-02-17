UPDATE | Turnpike back open after Tractor-trailer crash

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the...
Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the southbound lanes of the turnpike.(MGN)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 02/17/2023 @ 5:28 A.M.:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ both southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at mile marker 83.5 near Chelyan are back open Friday morning.

The lanes were shut down after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed.

The turnpike reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: 02/17/2023 @ 4:54 A.M.:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning crash Friday has both southbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike shutdown at this time.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the southbound lanes.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The tractor-trailer is currently blocking both lanes along the turnpike near Chelyan, close to mile marker 83.5.

Metro 911 dispatchers say there are no injuries.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers got to the scene just before 4:45 a.m. Friday.

They tell WSAZ there is not a detour set up in the area, but that they don’t foresee the need for one.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
A flood warning is in effect for several counties in our region until 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Flood warnings issued

Latest News

Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Winter returns Friday, leftover high water
First Warning Forecast
Marshall comes back from 11 point deficit to beat Georgia Southern
A Manic Marshall win!