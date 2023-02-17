Weekend gives rivers a chance to recede

Sunshiny weekend ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to last weekend of February has arrived on a blustery, cold note….snow riding the wings of a cold northwesterly into town! While a dusting of snow is likely across the region, inches of snow needed to prevent this from being one of the “snow-liest” Februarys on record are not in the cards. Saturday will dawn frigid and frosty near 20 degrees. Then sunshine will take over as highs aim for the mid to upper 40s. As a breeze stirs Saturday night’s lows will stay in the 30s. Then Sunshine on Sunday will prop temperatures into 50s again.

Looking ahead to next week, another spring in late winter week will feature temperatures above normal (peaking on Thursday in the 70s) with a minimal amount of rain. The risk of ground dampening showers while high will be accompanied by a small amount of rain. Timing showers will be a day-to-day proposition.

Meanwhile our rivers will respond to the drying weather with small rivers like the Mud, Guyandotte, Little Sandy and Coal claiming their banks again during a steady weekend long fall. The Ohio and Kanawha still have some rising to do as smaller rivers flush water into those two great rivers.

