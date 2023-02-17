W.Va. foster families hit by missed payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has more than 6,000 children in foster care.

More than half live with grandparents, a relative or close friends, and many of those families are feeling short-changed by the state because of issues with a computer upgrade that is years behind schedule.

Marissa Sanders, the adoptive mother of a 7-year-old, represents more than 1,400 foster families in West Virginia as director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, & Kinship Parents Network.

She says a late payment by the state Department of Health and Human Resources has many of those families are feeling the pinch.

“Those families have come to expect those funds to be in their bank account, and many had automatic payments coming out so they now are facing multiple overdraft fees,” she said. “Some people had trouble getting gas to even get to a food bank.”

DHHR announced checks would be delayed last week. The department cites a glitch as its staff transfers data to a new computer system.

State lawmakers are taking note, including Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha.

“People’s checks are bouncing,” he said during a floor debate Tuesday. “People are not able to pay their bills. The folks who are stepping up in this state to and opening up their homes to children who are in state custody, we’re not taking care of them.”

And that’s just the beginning.

The West Virginia Legislature told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 it is hearing of missed payments to providers, delayed doctor’s appointments and missed visitation for children, all due to problems with the same computer system.

That system is known as West Virginia PATH. It was supposed to update antiquated systems and improve access to benefits for the most vulnerable.

Altogether, West Virginia will be paying $308 million over 10 years for a program still unfinished entering year six.

Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has been asking questions about the program for months. The Senate Finance Chairman called the delay government waste.

“Imagine leasing a car, you go pay your lease for six years -- you still don’t get to drive it -- but the lease is up in 10 years,” he said. “When they finally let you drive it, the engine blows up. That’s what’s happened just recently.”

WSAZ reached out to the DHHR. The department denied the station’s request for an on-camera interview. However, its spokeswoman provided a written statement. It said, in part, payments to foster families should arrive next week.

While acknowledging a delay implementing PATH, she cited a Jan. 27, 2023, letter from state Chief Information Officer Joshua D. Spence to Jeffrey H. Coben, interim secretary of DHHR. It outlined Spence’s assessment of the PATH system and its implementation timeline, saying negative impact to the project has been limited.

“Upon reviewing a timeline summary and through interviewing DHHR staff, I have assessed that although the PATH project did suffer an impact to the project timeline resulting in a delayed system implementation, the project was established by a strong firm-fixed pricing contract and has leveraged effective project management capabilities limiting the negative impacts to the project,” according a portion of the letter shared by spokeswoman Allison Adler.

This past summer, staff testified before Tarr’s interim committee and blamed implementation delays on COVID, federal mandates and the state government’s transition from Microsoft to the Google Workspace.

Sanders just wants her families to be made whole the state to be better prepared.

“The impact on families is tremendous, especially families who are caring for children that the state separated from their birth families,” Sanders said.

Foster families with questions or experiencing issues with payments should contact DHHR Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with emergency needs are encouraged to contact their local DHHR office.

Read more of DHHR’s statement below

Foster Care Payments: Generally, foster care maintenance payments and adoption subsidy payments are typically issued 10-14 business days after the first of the month. Official bank days can affect this slightly.

For February, the adoption subsidy payments were released by the State Treasurer on February 14, 2023 and some families have received their payments on time.

Payments to foster care agencies, residential providers, certified kinship and relative caregivers and legal guardianship will be delayed by a week and will be made the week of February 20, 2023, understanding that Monday is a bank holiday.

The previous system, the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS), was built on technology that is multiple decades old. Given the age of the technology being replaced, some of the financial information transferred from FACTS to the new system, People’s Access to Help (PATH), was incorrect or missing. The impact was not identifiable until processes associated with payment began. As DHHR was pulling the data to make the monthly payments, we became aware that some of the financial information was either not correct or not populating at all. The contractor, Optum, and the DHHR team began the process of manually reviewing and updating the appropriate information. We were hopeful that all payments would be made within the normal 10 to 14 business days.

When it was determined that payments would not all be made within that time frame, DHHR began notifying the public of this delay through the issuance of a press release and social media. DHHR reached out to Mission WV to “robo” call all of the certified kinship and relative caregivers. DHHR also requested that Aetna, the managed care organization for foster care children, reach out to their affected members to inform them of the delay in foster care maintenance payments.

WV PATH: DHHR will consolidate and replace three existing database systems into one modernized case management system to support eligibility, enrollment, and administration of the DHHR’s human services programs. The new, modern database will combine Child Support, Child Care, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Child Welfare, and Family Assistance including Medicaid, WV Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other social services programs.

WV PATH, short for People’s Access to Help, is a single integrated eligibility system that promotes collaboration, data sharing, and efficiency across DHHR. WV PATH will help DHHR update manual processes and outdated technologies. WV PATH will also ensure that customers can sign up for and receive their benefits electronically, providing an efficient alternative for in-person office visits to apply for services.

In 2016, the former administration initiated bids for the replacement of the eligibility system. After receiving bids that were considered too high, the current administration reissued a contract in 2017 to receive bids and Optum was awarded the contract under the guidelines of the Purchasing Division of the West Virginia Department of Administration.

In February 2020, WV PATH replaced inROADS as the online application for social services. In January 2023, WV PATH replaced the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS). DHHR staff now use WV PATH to assist DHHR clients.

The implementation cost to build the eligibility system is a firm fixed price of $162,675,000 and is milestone based, meaning the vendor receives payments only when specific work is completed. These payments are supported by approximately 84% federal funding. Optum’s total contract for the system, including the build out, is for $308,875,000 over a ten-year period.

The current expenditures to date to build the eligibility system have been $73,203,750, with the state’s share at $9,939,442.50 and the federal share at $63,264,307.50. Other costs have been incurred which are not related to the build of WV PATH, including federal requirement changes which DHHR would incur regardless of whether there was the implementation of a new system or had continued with antiquated systems.

