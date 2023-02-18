‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.(File | SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin are recognizing a worker for helping keep school students safe in the community.

The Nekoosa Police Department said a school crossing guard recently went above and beyond by carrying an injured student home after school.

According to the department, a kindergarten student injured their ankle while walking home from Humke Elementary School. The injury was so bad that the student was unable to continue to walk.

Marilyn, a crossing guard, noticed that the girl did not come to the intersection, as usual, that afternoon. She said she became concerned and headed toward the school to see if the girl was still coming.

The crossing guard reportedly ended up finding the student on the sidewalk, unable to walk. So, she scooped the girl up and took her home to her parents, who were very grateful.

The police department said it is truly proud of Marilyn and the other dedicated crossing guards in the community for keeping children safe.

“Way to go Marilyn for going above and beyond,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
Chemical plume from Ohio train derailment in Gallipolis, heading toward Huntington
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders

Latest News

Some students trapped by high water able to leave school
Some students trapped by high water able to leave school
Some students trapped by high water able to leave school
High water traps children at schools
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-17-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-17-23
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations