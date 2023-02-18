Clean-up after Mudslide knocks homes from foundation

Norfolk Southern said crews have moved around half of the landslide
Norfolk Southern said crews have moved around half of the landslide
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Norfolk Southern said they’re making significant progress in cleaning up from a Friday morning mudslide in the Ragland area of Mingo County.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement, “We have moved about half the landslide out of the way as of 5 p.m. today. We are clearing the road so that residents can get in and out and allow for emergency access.”

Crews we spoke with on-scene Saturday said they’re hoping to have everything cleaned up no later than Tuesday.

Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said he’ll be reaching out to WVDEP as is typical with most incidents like this in Mingo County.

“Whenever there’s a landslide of any sort, I usually try to contact DEP abandoned land mines to assure that it wasn’t a mine-related incident where an old mine has failed” he said.

No one was injured in the mudslide but Goolsby said some were stuck in their homes when they arrived Friday morning.

The red cross is assisting those who lost their homes.

