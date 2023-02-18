First Warning Forecast | Drying out this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From warm and windy conditions with brush fires on Wednesday, to heavy rain and flooding on Thursday, and much colder temperatures with snow flurries flying on Friday, the past few days have been quite the weather whiplash. Fortunately, the weekend will be significantly quieter with a good deal of sunshine both days. This will allow floodwaters to recede. More rain chances are in the forecast for next week, but new flooding looks unlikely at this time. However, for the third week in a row, there will be a day in which temperatures soar into the 70s during the afternoon.

Saturday morning starts cold with temperatures in the low to mid 20s under a clear sky. Slick spots are possible on side roads that have lingering water on them.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds increase Saturday night as low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees, perhaps the upper 20s in rural spots.

After some clouds to start, Sunday afternoon turns sunny again as high temperatures surge to near 60 degrees.

Presidents Day on Monday turns mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 50s.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a quick-passing shower possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Thursday turns mostly sunny and dry. A breezy and unseasonably warm day is on tap as high temperatures surge to the mid 70s.

Friday stays mostly sunny but turns cooler as afternoon temperatures only reach the low to mid 50s.

